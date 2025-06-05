Whitesnake Experience Will Be A One-Off Performance

Members of Whitesnake recently announced that they will be playing a special set at the Zajecar Guitar Festival in Serbia this August billed as the Whitesnake Experience, and now guitarist Joel Hoekstra has offered more details about the performance.

Joel will be joined at the show by Marco Mendoza, Dino Jelusick, Ivan Keller, Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi. After news broke about the event, Hoekstra took to social media to explain that it will only be a one-off performance.

He shared, "Just so everyone understands clearly what is happening. This is not a band. This is not a project. This is an isolated show and nothing more. We actually did one of these already July 21, 2023 at Guitare-en Scene in France. I believe we were just billed as 'All-Star Band' for that. Tommy Aldridge and Reb Beach were unavailable for that. Perhaps Tommy's involvement in this upcoming show and the decision (by others) to bill it as Whitesnake Experience has caused the stir.

"I had reached out to David Coverdale regarding Guitare-En Scene (when I was asked to participate) to make sure that the appearance was ok with him. That call was placed out of respect and quite simply, to do the right thing. David essentially replied "sure, have fun!"

"When this upcoming show in Serbia was booked, I did the same thing and David came back with the same reply. David has not endorsed this as a project or band. He simply gave me permission to participate. Any misleading info making this seem like it's more than one show is inappropriate and sensationalistic in nature.

"I've also seen some people wondering why Reb Beach isn't going to be there and it's my understanding that Reb was unavailable for the show.

"I know this all seems a bit much, but I don't think it's fair to anyone involved to have this appear as if we are doing anything more than a "show".

"So, thank you DC for giving your blessing to us to go have some fun and play together!"

