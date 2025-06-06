Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'

(hennemusic) Bush has released "The Land Of Milk And Honey" as the latest single from its new album, "I Beat Loneliness." The song follows the lead track "60 Ways To Forget People" as the latest preview to Bush's 10th studio album.
"'The Land of Milk and Honey' is a wild ride into the heart of the new record," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "It's built to be played loud - to liberate and uplift. That's the spirit behind it."
Due July 18 via earMUSIC, "I Beat Loneliness" will be released in multiple formats - get more details and stream the new single here
