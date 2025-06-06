.

Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2025
Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'

(hennemusic) Bush has released "The Land Of Milk And Honey" as the latest single from its new album, "I Beat Loneliness." The song follows the lead track "60 Ways To Forget People" as the latest preview to Bush's 10th studio album.


"'The Land of Milk and Honey' is a wild ride into the heart of the new record," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "It's built to be played loud - to liberate and uplift. That's the spirit behind it."

Due July 18 via earMUSIC, "I Beat Loneliness" will be released in multiple formats - get more details and stream the new single here

Related Stories
Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'

Eric Clapton's Unplugged: Enhanced Edition Gets Vinyl and CD Release

Pry Announce New Album With 'Heaven'

Bush Share '60 Ways To Forget People'

Eric Clapton's 'Meanwhile' Comes To Vinyl and CD

News > Bush

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance- Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague Coming To Theaters- Heart Offer Reward For Stolen Instruments- more

Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more

Day In Country

Ryan Bingham Surprises Fans With 'Dangerous' New Song- What Would it Sound Like if KISS Released a Country Album?- Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video- more

-
Day In Pop

Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video- Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month- mgk Behind The Scenes- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Latest News

Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance

Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'

Talking Heads Classic 'Psycho Killer' Gets Music Video

Dragonforce Recruit Alissa White-Gluz For New Version of 'Burning Heart'

Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album

The Happy Fits Share 'Cruel Power' Video To Announce New Album

A-ha Frontman Morten Harket Has Parkinson's Disease

Whitesnake Experience Will Be A One-Off Performance