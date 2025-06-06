Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Final Concert To Be Livestreamed

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that the Back To The Beginning Concert on July 5th, featuring his final performance and the original Black Sabbath lineup will be livestreamed.

The metal legend shared the following news, "The stadium may be sold out, but the world is invited... you asked, and your prayers have been answered. Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow will be streamed worldwide on 5th July! And if that's not enough, the full set will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours after the show.

"If you missed out on tickets for the huge lineup at Villa Park, you don't have to miss out on being a part of music history. Get your livestream ticket now at backtothebeginning.com"

