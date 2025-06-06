Singled Out: dying in designer's Evil Eyes

Alternative emo project dying in designer just released the new single "Evil Eyes" and to celebrate we asked the project's mastermind Rob O'Brien, to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Evil Eyes" started as a lyric I couldn't shake. I wrote the phrase down without fully understanding it yet but I knew it felt like a warning, or a curse. Later, I learned about the meaning behind the term: the belief that someone can curse you just by looking at you with jealousy or bad intent. That hit home. Sometimes the people closest to you don't actually want the best for you they just want to watch you unravel.

This song is me staring that energy in the face. It's about paranoia, temptation, and the feeling that something isn't right even when it looks perfect on the surface. We built the track to feel like the internet in 2006 had a nightmare: glitchy, hypnotic, and corrupted. Like those old LimeWire downloads where you never knew what you were really getting, but you hit play anyway. That chaos that danger became the heartbeat of the song.

Recording "Evil Eyes" was different from anything I've done before. We leaned into distortion and digital decay to make it feel broken on purpose. The Evil Eyes short film takes that even further it's cinematic and haunting, like it infects whoever watches it. The character lets something in, thinking it's harmless... and it slowly consumes him. That's the core of it: Evil Eyes isn't just about someone else's darkness it's about what happens when you let it in and ignore your gut. It's a warning, dressed as a song.



Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > dying in designer