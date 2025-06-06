Steve Perry Excited To Open His Personal Archives

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry shared his excitement on social media about the launch of a new auction where he has opened his personal vaults to help raise money for relief for the recent fires in Los Angeles.

Perry shared the following on Facebook, ""I'm excited to open up my personal archives and give fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey. Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive.

"These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and treasured in your own personal collections.

"Some of my special items include handwritten lyrics, my own personal gold and platinum records, albums from my personal collection, test pressings, which have been signed & graded by AMG, and even tour merchandise from years past.

"And most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support victims of the Los Angeles fires with the help of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let's help make a difference together." Sincerely, Steve Perry

Go here - https://darkivescollectibles.com - to learn more and bid now on over 50 lots from Steve Perry's personal archive! Proceeds from the auction benefit Altadena fire victims via Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Act fast as the auction runs until 12 noon PT, Friday June 13th.

