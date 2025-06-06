The Doobie Brothers Release New Album 'Walk This Road'

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are streaming their new album, "Walk This Road", in sync with its release on June 6 via Rhino Records. The 10-track studio album sees former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald rejoin the band alongside Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee both in the recording studio, writers room and on an upcoming global tour.
"Getting back in with the guys and playing again is great," says McDonald. "In my heart I've always been a Doobie Brother. We've all remained friends over the years. We've all been enjoying it tremendously, even more than we thought we would."
"Walk This Road" was recorded in the winter of 2024 with producer John Shanks and showcases the band's unique songwriting process and diverse stylistic perspectives. McDonald, Johnston and Simmons worked one-on-one with Shanks, bringing their individual vibes to their trusted producer and songwriting partner for what would be melded into one cohesive work, featuring the signature Doobie Brothers sound.
The result is an album comprised of the songwriting contributions and individual musical styles of all three principal songwriters.
"We all sang on 'Walk This Road,' that's a different kind of track for us to do," explains Johnston. "I think it's good to try to do things you haven't done before, that's the way it should be."
Stream the new album here
