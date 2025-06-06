The Doors Streaming 'Live In Vancouver 1970' For The First Time Ever

Classic rock legends The Doors took to social media to announce that "for the first time ever, LIVE IN VANCOUVER 1970 is now available for streaming."
Recorded during The Doors' Roadhouse Blues Tour, this unreleased set recorded on June 6, 1970 captures the band in top form - tearing through "Back Door Man," "When The Music's Over," and an 18-minute "Light My Fire."
Blues legend Albert King joins midway for four unforgettable tracks. "Jim lit Albert King's cigar, and we were off!" - John Densmore. Stream the album here
