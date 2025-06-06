.

Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance

Bruce Henne | 06-05-2025
(hennemusic) Legendary Canadian rockers Triumph will reunite for a performance ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Friday, June 6.

Rogers, OEG Sports & Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced The Glorious Sons will headline the Rogers Festival at the Final, a free outdoor concert in the ICE District, with Triumph joining them for a special performance in downtown Edmonton.

The Glorious Sons will deliver a full headlining set before Game 2, featuring fan favorites and chart-topping hits. Kicking off the event, Triumph will take the stage for their first public performance since 2008, treating fans to a three-song set including their iconic hit "Lay It On The Line," which has become a rallying anthem for Canadians during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts on June 6, which begin at 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.

"So excited to share that we will be rocking the Game 2 Pregame Performance of the NHL Stanley Cup final tomorrow in Edmonton!," says Triumph. "We'll see you there! Go Oilers!"

The Stanley Cup appearance is in sync with the June 6 release of "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph", which features a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, Dee Snider, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes.

Get more details about the event and tribute album here

Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance

News > Triumph

Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance

