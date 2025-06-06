(hennemusic) Legendary Canadian rockers Triumph will reunite for a performance ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Friday, June 6.
Rogers, OEG Sports & Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced The Glorious Sons will headline the Rogers Festival at the Final, a free outdoor concert in the ICE District, with Triumph joining them for a special performance in downtown Edmonton.
The Glorious Sons will deliver a full headlining set before Game 2, featuring fan favorites and chart-topping hits. Kicking off the event, Triumph will take the stage for their first public performance since 2008, treating fans to a three-song set including their iconic hit "Lay It On The Line," which has become a rallying anthem for Canadians during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts on June 6, which begin at 5:30 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on TNT, truTV and Max in the U.S.
"So excited to share that we will be rocking the Game 2 Pregame Performance of the NHL Stanley Cup final tomorrow in Edmonton!," says Triumph. "We'll see you there! Go Oilers!"
The Stanley Cup appearance is in sync with the June 6 release of "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph", which features a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, Dee Snider, and Jeff Keith - covering classic Triumph tunes.
Get more details about the event and tribute album here
Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine TV Special For Band's 50th Anniversary
Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer
Transcendence Preview First Album in 22 Years
Heart's Nancy Wilson Rocks Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'
Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance- Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague Coming To Theaters- Heart Offer Reward For Stolen Instruments- more
Billy Joel Health Update From Howard Stern- Traffic's Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates For Health Reasons- Original Alice Cooper Band 'Wild Ones' Video- more
Ryan Bingham Surprises Fans With 'Dangerous' New Song- What Would it Sound Like if KISS Released a Country Album?- Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video- more
Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video- Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month- mgk Behind The Scenes- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup Performance
Bush Release New Single 'The Land Of Milk And Honey'
Talking Heads Classic 'Psycho Killer' Gets Music Video
Dragonforce Recruit Alissa White-Gluz For New Version of 'Burning Heart'
Powerwolf Announce 'Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle)' Album
The Happy Fits Share 'Cruel Power' Video To Announce New Album
A-ha Frontman Morten Harket Has Parkinson's Disease
Whitesnake Experience Will Be A One-Off Performance