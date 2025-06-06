Volbeat Reveal 'Demonic Depression' Video

Volbeat have shared a music video for their new song "Demonic Depression" to celebrate the arrival of their brand new ninth studio album, God Of Angels Trust".

Michael Poulsen said of the song, "'Demonic Depression' is based on one of my really good friends and the state of mind that he was in for a couple of years. I've played it for several friends, and they've all asked, 'Did you write that about me?' Which is a little scary and just shows how many people are dealing with mental issues in certain parts of their lives and how many are constantly struggling.

"It's about some heavy mental issues, so I guess the message is pretty universal. Depression is so all-consuming, and it affects so many people, and the best way to help someone struggling with it is to talk to them and listen what they have to say. I've had my share of mental issues throughout life, so I guess I'm part of the lyrics, too."

