Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of its 1983 classic, "Seek And Destroy", from a May 9 performance at Ohio's Sonic Temple 2025. Metallica headlined the festival's second night alongside a bill that featured Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Testament, Exodus and more.
The first of two appearances at the four-day festival at Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium featured the track from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its original release, when it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies in the region.
The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "...And Justice for All" track, "The Shortest Straw", from the first of two appearances at the Ohio event. Watch both live performances from Sonic Temple 2025 here
