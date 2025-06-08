Triumph Stream All-Star Tribute Album 'Magic Power'

(hennemusic) Legendary Canadian rockers Triumph are streaming a new tribute album featuring covers of their classic tracks in sync with its June 6 release via Round Hill Records.

"Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph" features a variety of rockers - including Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash, Dee Snider, and Jeff Keith - putting their own spin on the group's songs, which also features appearances by drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Bumblefoot, Paul Gilbert, Nita Strauss.

The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink - who has produced classic recordings for Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Whitesnake. Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio of Rik Emmett, Mike Levine and Gil Moore was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, Triumph was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show - particularly lighting, sound, and effects.

Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled - Triumph was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. Triumph's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows - including the US Festival, the World Series of Rock, the American Rock Festival and Texxas Jam, Day on the Green, to name but a few.

Get more details and stream the full "Magic Power" tribute album here

