Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony was asked if he had any regrets about his career and he revealed that he wishes that the legendary band would have ended in a much bigger way.
Anthony made the comments during a new interview with Get On The Bus. He shared, "The only regret that I have is how things, unfortunately, turned out for Van Halen. It's a culmination of everything that happened or whatever, because when Van Halen was really firing on all 12 cylinders, we're living the dream, it's the fairy tale or whatever, and the first time it ended when Roth left the band, luckily Sammy joined the band and it was like a rebirth. And, obviously, the band was even bigger at that point or whatever.
"But the only regret I have is the way it all ended. It should have gone out with a fricking bang that shook the world, and it was more like a whimper, the way everything ended."
