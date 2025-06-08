Zakk Wylde Rocks The Violent Hour's New Song 'Hell Or Hollywood'

The Violent Hour, the new project launched by Butcher Babies founding vocalist Carla Harvey, have shared a brand new single called "Hell Or Hollywood' that features a guest appearance from Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde.

"I wanted to write a song that felt the way I did when I first moved to Los Angeles at twenty," Carla explains, "like my motorcycle boots hitting the Sunset Strip for the very first time. I had driven across the country with nothing but a paper map, no friends, no plan-just a dream. I figured I'd survive somehow, and every day was exactly that: survival. There were moments that nearly broke me, followed by the kind of euphoric highs that made it all worth it. That's what Hell or Hollywood is: the chaos, illusion and grit in perfect juxtaposition. Wouldn't leave it if you could..."

"Carla grew up loving Guns N' Roses, and since they were so heavily influenced by Aerosmith, I wanted to write something that paid tribute to both," added Anthrax's Charlie Benante who wrote the project's music and played all instruments on the EP. The riff on 'Hell or Hollywood' is the kind that stands on its own - even without vocals, it's got a swagger to it. And having Zakk Wylde on the solo? He brought this raw, six string grit that rips through the track. You hear it and instantly know-it's him."

