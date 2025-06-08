Zakk Wylde Rocks The Violent Hour's New Song 'Hell Or Hollywood'

The Violent Hour, the new project launched by Butcher Babies founding vocalist Carla Harvey, have shared a brand new single called "Hell Or Hollywood' that features a guest appearance from Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde.
"I wanted to write a song that felt the way I did when I first moved to Los Angeles at twenty," Carla explains, "like my motorcycle boots hitting the Sunset Strip for the very first time. I had driven across the country with nothing but a paper map, no friends, no plan-just a dream. I figured I'd survive somehow, and every day was exactly that: survival. There were moments that nearly broke me, followed by the kind of euphoric highs that made it all worth it. That's what Hell or Hollywood is: the chaos, illusion and grit in perfect juxtaposition. Wouldn't leave it if you could..."
"Carla grew up loving Guns N' Roses, and since they were so heavily influenced by Aerosmith, I wanted to write something that paid tribute to both," added Anthrax's Charlie Benante who wrote the project's music and played all instruments on the EP. The riff on 'Hell or Hollywood' is the kind that stands on its own - even without vocals, it's got a swagger to it. And having Zakk Wylde on the solo? He brought this raw, six string grit that rips through the track. You hear it and instantly know-it's him."
Carla Harvey Releases Video For The Violent Hour's 'Sick Ones' Feat John 5
Carla Harvey Recruits Motley Crue Star For 'Sick Ones'
Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band- Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism- The Starting Line Returning- more
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Final Concert To Be Livestreamed- Guns N' Roses Launching 2nd Leg Of Their 2025 World Tour- Triumph To Reunite For Stanley Cup- more
Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter & Uncle Kracker Go Wild At Sphere Las Vegas- George Jones Statue Added To Ryman Auditorium's Icon Walk- Carrie Underwood- more
Lil Wayne Rocks Madison Square Garden For 'Tha Carter VI' Launch- GloRilla Recruits Keyshia Cole & NFL Star Xavier Legette For 'Typa' Video-more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band
Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism
The Starting Line Returning With First Album in 18 Years 'Eternal Youth'
Zakk Wylde Rocks The Violent Hour's New Song 'Hell Or Hollywood'
Mystery Band PRESIDENT Share 'Fearless' New Song
The Chesterfield Kings Return With 'Your Strange Love'
Triumph Stream All-Star Tribute Album 'Magic Power'
Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025