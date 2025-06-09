Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event

The original Alice Cooper Group will be previewing their first new album together in over five decades, "The Revenge of Alice Cooper", with a special fan event in London that will also be streamed globally.

"The Revenge of Alice Cooper" is set to be released on July 25th and was produced by Bob Ezrin. The record marks the first new album from the classic group featuring Cooper (lead vocals), Michael Bruce (guitar), Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith, as well as drum tracks recorded by the late Glen Buxton, in over 50 years.

On the eve or the release, the band will be hosting a special event in London. Alice took to social media with these details: "The original Alice Cooper Group is coming to London's Union Chapel on July 24th 2025.

"Be the first to hear the band's brand new album The Revenge of Alice Cooper! The evening will include a Q&A with the band! For those not in attendance, fear not, it will be streamed worldwide!"

