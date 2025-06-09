Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video

Paradise Lost have shared a music video for 'Silence Like The Grave', the lead single from their forthcoming 17th album "Ascension", which will arrive on September 19th via Nuclear Blast Records.

The label shared these details: The band's first album in 5 years, following 2020's critically acclaimed Obsidian, was produced by guitarist Gregor Mackintosh and mixed/mastered by Lawrence Mackrory. Ascension is a testament to the band's longevity and relevance over their 35+ year career, encompassing their signature styles of gothic, death and doom fans have cherished along the way.

Ascension's album cover fittingly features the painting The Court of Death (1870-1902) by renowned British artist George Frederic Watts, which hangs in the Tate Gallery in London. The painting depicts Death as an enthroned angel flanked by allegorical figures of Silence and Mystery guarding sunrise and the star of hope, while a warrior surrenders his sword and a duke his coronet, showing that worldly status offers no protection. The painting's bleak, prophetic vision embodies Ascension's dark, tormented soundscapes as mournful verses collide with dire, foreboding riffs.

Commenting on the record, vocalist Nick Holmes says: "Ascension is a cavalcade of molten misery, a vigorous sorrow filled stroll through a wicked world of glorious triumph and pitiful tragedy."

Ascension Tracklist:

1. Serpent On The Cross

2. Tyrants Serenade

3. Salvation

4. Silence Like The Grave

5. Lay A Wreath Upon The World

6. Diluvium

7. Savage Days

8. Sirens

9. Deceivers

10. The Precipice

Produced by Gregor Mackintosh at Black Planet Studios in East Yorkshire, UK & NBS and Wasteland Studios in Sweden Mixed/Mastered by Lawrence Mackrory

