Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Drunk And Alone

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen recently released their new single/video 'Drunk And Alone' and to celebrate we asked Dustin to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Drunk and Alone" is one of the most personal songs I've written. In one of the darker moments in my life, the song just poured out of me. I had to push myself to even include the song on the new album but I knew deep down there's someone out there that has been in a dark place and could relate.

As a huge fan of Tom Petty, musically, this is my take on what an Electric Gentlemen meets the Heartbreakers song would feel like- it's an almost refreshing departure from the riff-oriented Rock n Roll we're known for.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen 'Drunk And Alone' In New Video

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Share 'Dangerous Game' Video

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Take On 'Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You'

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Change

News > Dustin Douglas