.

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Drunk And Alone

06-09-2025
Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Drunk And Alone

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen recently released their new single/video 'Drunk And Alone' and to celebrate we asked Dustin to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Drunk and Alone" is one of the most personal songs I've written. In one of the darker moments in my life, the song just poured out of me. I had to push myself to even include the song on the new album but I knew deep down there's someone out there that has been in a dark place and could relate.

As a huge fan of Tom Petty, musically, this is my take on what an Electric Gentlemen meets the Heartbreakers song would feel like- it's an almost refreshing departure from the riff-oriented Rock n Roll we're known for.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Drunk And Alone

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen 'Drunk And Alone' In New Video

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Share 'Dangerous Game' Video

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Take On 'Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You'

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Change

News > Dustin Douglas

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more

Van Halen Cofounder Reveals His Only Regret About The Band- Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism- The Starting Line Returning- more

Day In Country

Stephen Wilson Jr. Adds Fall Leg To son of dad Tour- Stagecoach Advance Sale Passes- Lee Greenwood 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Milestone During CMA Fest- more

-
Day In Pop

Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video- Rico Nasty Launching North American Headline Tour- Clipse Announce Let God Sort Em Out Tour- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Latest News

Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years

letlive. Announce 'The Blackest Beautiful Revisited' Digital Release

Drowning Pool Plot First European Headline Tour In 9 Years

Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event

Deep Purple Remix and Expand 'Rapture of the Deep' For 20th Anniversary

Benefit Show For Monster Magnet's Tim Cronin Announced

Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video

Imagine Dragons' Dan & Mac Reynolds Launch First Night Street Games Video Game