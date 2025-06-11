Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82

Brian Wilson, who's innovative music creativity inspired a generation of musicians and propelled the Beach Boys to legendary status, has died, according to his family. He was 82.

His official Facebook page shared the sad news with fans with this message from his children, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy"

Related Stories

Brian Wilson, Roger Daltrey & The Miraculous Love Kids Revisit 'Love & Mercy'

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Selling Musical Gear

News > Brian Wilson