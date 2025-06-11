KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that he and Gene Simmons will be performing 15 songs together during a plugged in set at the upcoming KISS Army Storms Vegas event in November, and Stanley says that the plans for the event will be going through some major changes with some announcements coming.

Paul revealed the news during a chat with Broken Record. He was asked if band cofounder Gene Simmons would be performing at the event and he responded, "We're going to do a no-makeup set. We'll play 15 songs, whatever. And Tommy, we're all geared up to do it. We really look forward to it."

Stanley also revealed that they would not be doing an "unplugged" set. He said, "That'll be electric. So it's gonna be great. And the other bands that are gonna be announced, it's gonna be everything that everybody loves on the KISS cruises. I think that was missing from what was being planned. And we needed to put our big hands into this and we needed to steer the ship."

He said of how the special event evolved, " It started off as something, honestly, that Gene and I kind of took a back seat in, and, honestly, we reached a point not too far in the past where we both said, 'You know what? This isn't the way we want it.' And it's going to go through some major changes to be what we think it should be.

"We spent 12 years nurturing a KISS cruise and what that means and what goes into it and what you get to participate in and the social aspects between fans from 33 countries. So, this virtually will become a KISS cruise in Vegas. Doesn't need a ship. It will have all the familiar touchstones that people love about a KISS cruise, whether it's bands playing, Q&As, contests, food available, good drinks, social aspects to it.

"So, it started in a way that we kind of took a step back to see what some other people might do. And then we recently found ourselves going, 'No. This isn't what we want to do or the way we wanna do it.' So there'll be some announcements forthcoming and a lot of stuff where people are gonna be very happy, as I am, that."

