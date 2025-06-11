KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that he and Gene Simmons will be performing 15 songs together during a plugged in set at the upcoming KISS Army Storms Vegas event in November, and Stanley says that the plans for the event will be going through some major changes with some announcements coming.
Paul revealed the news during a chat with Broken Record. He was asked if band cofounder Gene Simmons would be performing at the event and he responded, "We're going to do a no-makeup set. We'll play 15 songs, whatever. And Tommy, we're all geared up to do it. We really look forward to it."
Stanley also revealed that they would not be doing an "unplugged" set. He said, "That'll be electric. So it's gonna be great. And the other bands that are gonna be announced, it's gonna be everything that everybody loves on the KISS cruises. I think that was missing from what was being planned. And we needed to put our big hands into this and we needed to steer the ship."
He said of how the special event evolved, " It started off as something, honestly, that Gene and I kind of took a back seat in, and, honestly, we reached a point not too far in the past where we both said, 'You know what? This isn't the way we want it.' And it's going to go through some major changes to be what we think it should be.
"We spent 12 years nurturing a KISS cruise and what that means and what goes into it and what you get to participate in and the social aspects between fans from 33 countries. So, this virtually will become a KISS cruise in Vegas. Doesn't need a ship. It will have all the familiar touchstones that people love about a KISS cruise, whether it's bands playing, Q&As, contests, food available, good drinks, social aspects to it.
"So, it started in a way that we kind of took a step back to see what some other people might do. And then we recently found ourselves going, 'No. This isn't what we want to do or the way we wanna do it.' So there'll be some announcements forthcoming and a lot of stuff where people are gonna be very happy, as I am, that."
What Would it Sound Like if KISS Released a Country Album?
Paul Stanley Explains KISS Army Storms Vegas Plans
Tash Sultana Celebrates Return To The Roots With 'Kiss The Sky' Performance Video
Watch Phil X & The Drills' 'I Love You On Her Lips' Lyric Video
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82
KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event
Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'
Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years
Heaven Shall Burn Team With Jesse Leach For 'Numbered Days'
BABYMETAL Releasing New Album 'METAL FORTH' This Summer
Chris Slade Timeline Share 'Time Flies' Lyric Video
King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'