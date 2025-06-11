.

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025

Bruce Henne | 06-11-2025
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of its 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from a May 11 performance at Ohio's Sonic Temple 2025. The second of two appearances at the four-day festival at Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium featured the track from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning."

Metallica closed out the final night of the annual event alongside a bill that featured Beartooth, Chevelle, Quicksand and more. The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "S&M" track, "No Leaf Clover", from the Ohio show.

Metallica will release a series of remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 album, "Load", on June 13. Available in multiple formats - standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), as well as a 3CD Expanded Edition - the band are also issuing a Remastered Deluxe Box Set edition dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink"; it includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.

Get more details and stream both performances from Sonic Temple 2025 here

News > Metallica

