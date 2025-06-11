Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of its 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from a May 11 performance at Ohio's Sonic Temple 2025. The second of two appearances at the four-day festival at Columbus' Historic Crew Stadium featured the track from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning."
Metallica closed out the final night of the annual event alongside a bill that featured Beartooth, Chevelle, Quicksand and more. The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "S&M" track, "No Leaf Clover", from the Ohio show.
Metallica will release a series of remastered and expanded editions of its 1996 album, "Load", on June 13. Available in multiple formats - standard 180g 2LP, CD, cassette, and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos), as well as a 3CD Expanded Edition - the band are also issuing a Remastered Deluxe Box Set edition dubbed "The Whole Kitchen Sink"; it includes more than 10 lbs of content across six pieces of vinyl, 15 CDs, four DVDs, a 128-page book, and reproduced memorabilia.
Get more details and stream both performances from Sonic Temple 2025 here
Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025
Metallica Share Classic Performance of 'Bleeding Me'
Metallica Share 'Ain't My B****' Lyric Video
Metallica Share 1995 Devil's Dance Live Video In Load Reissue Preview
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82
KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event
Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'
Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years
Heaven Shall Burn Team With Jesse Leach For 'Numbered Days'
BABYMETAL Releasing New Album 'METAL FORTH' This Summer
Chris Slade Timeline Share 'Time Flies' Lyric Video
King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'