Singled Out: Tesky's White Wolf

Tesky recently released their debut album, "White Wolf", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

This song was written from a dark place of uncertainty. My wife had just been diagnosed with cancer, and had started treatment that was essentially destroying her. Just prior to her diagnosis, we had bought a wolf hybrid puppy that proved to be an extremely difficult animal to train. The line, 'the white wolf is stalking me', in the chorus, came from something my wife said as she broke down in tears, overwhelmed from the treatment as the wolf puppy was trying to play with her. The song as a whole, is about the terror and irresolution of all we were facing. Subsequently, my wife has made a full recovery, and is in full clinical remission, so we are daily thanking God for the outcome.

As the song developed, to my ears at least, it took on a very Hendrix-y, blues rock vibe, which was probably augmented by how we recorded it, and the gear we used. I wanted to create an album where you didn't lose the power of the performance. Since most of my favorite records from the 40's to the 80's were recorded that way, live in the studio, with every musician playing their part, instead of layering tracks into pro tools. I think the song's hit differently, and sonically they capture that sound atavistic of 60's rock n' roll, and early British Blues Rock.

