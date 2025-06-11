The Doobie Brothers rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers performed "Learn to Let Go" from their new studio album, "Walk This Road," on the June 9 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the program is streaming video of the appearance.

Released on June 6 via Rhino Records, the 10-track record sees former Doobie Brother Michael McDonald rejoin the band alongside Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee both in the recording studio, writer's room and on an upcoming global tour.

The late night appearance also saw The Doobie Brothers perform a pair of classics not included during the broadcast but shared online - 1973's "Long Train Runnin'" and 1972's "Listen to the Music."

The Doobie Brothers will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 12 when Johnston, Simmons and McDonald will be inducted.

Stream the band's performance of new and classic tracks on The Late Show here

