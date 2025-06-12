Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Lead Tributes To Brian Wilson

Beatles icon Paul McCartney and Beach Boys' Al Jardine lead tributes to Brian Wilson, the legendary Beach Boys star who passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday (June 11th).

McCartney wrote, "Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time. I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows'. Thank you, Brian. - Paul".

Brian's Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine shared, "Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were. I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again. You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I'll really miss you...still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight."

Statement by Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group, on the passing of Brian Wilson: "Brian Wilson was one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the history of recorded music. Not only did his songs capture the spirit of youth, joy and longing in ways that still inspire millions of fans around the world, his innovative work in the studio transformed the way musicians record even to this day. Brian made an indelible mark, and our thoughts are with his family in this time of loss."

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe, the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, said, "Brian Wilson changed popular music forever as one of its most influential and visionary artists. He redefined pop by blending The Beach Boys signature harmonies with rich, complex arrangements, introspective lyrics, and groundbreaking studio innovations. From the carefree spirit of the early surf hits to the emotional depth of Pet Sounds, he elevated pop to an art form. His impact is immeasurable, and his music, spirit, and genius will live on. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and fans around the world."

Related Stories

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82

Brian Wilson, Roger Daltrey & The Miraculous Love Kids Revisit 'Love & Mercy'

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Selling Musical Gear

News > Brian Wilson