Singled Out: Mike Thomas' A Different Story

Nashville-based Americana singer-songwriter Mike Thomas just released his brand new single, "A Different Story," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I wrote "A Different Story," I never expected to release it as a single. I thought it might work best as a late album cut or closer. When I write, I don't really think about singles. I typically write with the goal of creating a collection of songs with a common theme or thread that I can ultimately turn into an album. I grew up listening to complete albums, and I still prefer to consume music that way. My team often reminds me that I need to think more about singles and less about albums. After all, that is how most folks consume music in today's streaming world. This is also evidenced by the stacks of vinyl I still have in my storage closet from the last two albums I released! By the way, if anyone wants to buy one (or both) please visit mikethomasband.com!

I took "A Different Story" into the studio along with a batch of several other songs that I've written over the last few months. When we were tracking "A Different Story," Tres Sasser (producer) said it was his favorite of the batch, and he thought it was single material. He had some great ideas about how to give the song more of a big, Southern gospel feel and convinced me to make some adjustments to the arrangement. I think those adjustments are what really kicked this song up a notch. I was still thinking about it as a stripped-down album closer. Tres had a different vision for the song, and I ultimately followed his lead. It's a blessing to have people around you who can take what you've created and improve upon it while staying true to your original vision. Tres is one of those guys.

Once we had the arrangement and instrumentation locked in, Tres asked Joanna Cotten to come in and sing on the track. Joanna came in having not even heard a demo of the song. I handed her a copy of the lyrics, she walked into the vocal booth, put on the headphones, and proceeded to give everyone in the studio chills for the next couple of hours. She is a phenomenal talent and exactly what this song needed - she took it to the next level.

Once the song was complete, I shared it with everyone on my team, along with the other songs we had recorded. It was unanimous that "A Different Story" should be the next single. I was a bit surprised. This one is deeply personal and different than anything I have released to this point. It's an overt testament to my spiritual journey and faith in a Savior who has shown up for me time and time again in my darkest days. I know there are millions of people out there who've had similar experiences and encounters, and others who are in the throes of darkness - I pray this song finds them.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Pkew Pkew Pkew's The Dumbest Thing I Ever Done

Singled Out: Mike Thomas' Out Back

News > Mike Thomas