All Time Low Deliver 'Suckerpunch' and Announce Fall Tour

All Time Low have returned with a brand new single and video called "Suckerpunch" and have announced details for a fall headline tour. Muses PR sent over the following details:

Sonically all arena-rock bombast and lyrically sentimental, "SUCKERPUNCH" - co-produced by frontman Gaskarth alongside Dan Swank - signals a thrilling new chapter for the rock outfit, who have sold more than 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and have garnered over 5 billion streams worldwide to date.

"'SUCKERPUNCH' is a song about getting knocked down so many times that you learn to wear your bruises like badges," Gaskarth says. "The music and tone of the song are so intentionally steeped in overconfident swagger, while the lyrics tell a very different story about stepping into the ring with an opponent twice your size, waiting for the bell to ring with a smile on your face. It's saying 'I have been so many different things for you, why not be your punching bag as well?' I wanted to marry the grit and punch of an arena rock song with moments of Quincy Jones and Genesis... That culminated in a song that felt like kicking the door down, so we knew this had to come out first."

All Time Low have additionally released the official music video for "SUCKERPUNCH" which, like the song itself, is both electrifying and sentimental. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards today and centers on "Axel," a legendary stuntman who looks back at the most death-defying stunt of his career.

All Time Low head out on tour this fall for a just-announced nationwide headline run. Produced by Live Nation, their EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR will kick off on October 4, 2025 in Missoula, Montana with support from special guests Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox across select cities. The 30-plus-date outing includes appearances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Oct 12), When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas (Oct 18 + 19) and Warped Tour in Orlando (Nov 16).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting via a Citi presale (details below) beginning Monday, June 16 at 10am ET and a Future Hearts Fan Club presale at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 20 at 10am local time.

October 4 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

October 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

October 9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 11 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

October 12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 18 + 19 - Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival

October 21 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

October 22 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

October 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 25 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

October 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

October 29 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

October 31 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 3 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

November 7 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!*

November 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

November 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

November 15 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

November 16 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^

November 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

November 19 - Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

November 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

November 22 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 25 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

November 26 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

November 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

November 29 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

