Beauty School Dropout Announce New Album With 'Fever' Video

L.A. rockers Beauty School Dropout have shared their brand new single and video entitled "Fever" to announce the September 5th release of their debut album "WHERE DID ALL THE BUTTERFLIES GO?". Muses PR sent over these details:

Slated to be released on September 5 and produced by acclaimed producer Neal Avron (Fall Out Boy, twenty one pilots, Linkin Park), the LP arrives as the rock band- comprised of Colie Hutzler, Beepus, Bardo, and Colton Flurry - continues to ascend.

BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT's debut and sophomore releases, WE MADE PLANS AND GOD LAUGHED and READY TO EAT, have amassed over 60 million streams globally and more than five million views on YouTube to date, receiving praise from major outlets like Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, NME, Grammy.com, Kerrang, Rock Sound, and many others.

In celebration of the album announcement, BSD today release their latest single from the forthcoming LP, "FEVER." Guitar-anchored, hard-charging and definitively anthemic, the song served as BSD's guidepost for their new full-length release.

"This was one of the first songs we wrote for the album, and it has been the North Star since. Going into this project, we simply wanted to create a soundtrack that makes rock music fun and exciting again. Something you could play in the clubs and people will get just as hyped hearing guitars as they do hearing 808's. For us at least, this is that song."

They are also set to hit the road in a major way this year, touring alongside blink-182 and Alkaline Trio later this summer. Additionally, they'll be featured as part of both the Idobi Radio Summer School tour as well as on Warped Tour stops in Washington D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando.

Tour Dates W/ Blink-182 And Alkaline Trio

August 28, 2025 - Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

August 29, 2025 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

September 1, 2025 - Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

September 3, 2025 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

September 4, 2025 - Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

September 6, 2025 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

