Behind The EP: The Messenger Birds' GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR

Detroit rockers The Messenger Birds released their brand new EP, "GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR" today (June 13th), and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist Parker Bengry to tell us about the effort. Here is the story:

'GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR' is either the boldest or dumbest statement we've made so far. At best, that's hopefully a reflection of the core messages of the EP, but at the end of the day, that's not really for me to say. We've never been a band that goes into the writing process with a clear idea of what we are trying to achieve. We write in fragments and piece them together as we go along, and sometimes the themes are immediately stark; others we don't fully realize until after the whole thing is done. Most of the songs aren't objectively about one thing--but if you can sift your way through all my scattered thoughts, disjointed narratives, and sardonic jokes, maybe there's something in there that makes some sense.

"LOST THE PLOT" is maybe the best example of that. It's literally about not being able to follow any thread to logical completion or feeling like there was some cosmic joke that went over your head, so you make something up that fits your version of the narrative, find a puzzle piece that only kind of fits and call it finished. There's a reference to a spirit box in the song, which, if you aren't familiar, is like a modified radio that paranormal investigators use to try to communicate with ghosts or spirits in other realms. They basically scan a bunch of radio frequencies and listen for recognizable words or phrases they can pick out of all the static noise while wearing a blindfold to fully immerse themselves and block out any outside interference. If that sounds like bullsh*t to you, you're probably right. It's really grasping at straws, but I'm not surprised anymore at what people are capable of convincing themselves.

Truth doesn't live in a vacuum, but in our modern digital reality, people seem to treat it like it's immune to context. Everything in 2025 feels a bit like a lie to me. The world is full of fake people living fake lives selling fake information. Everyone's just pretending to be someone or something they're not. Some percentage of that might be people genuinely just trying to figure out who they are. Maybe they're doing the Fielder Method-just practicing for their real life until they're piloting a 737. I'd actually love for that to be the case, but I don't think it is.

Anyway, this is all a really long-winded way for me to explain some of the thought behind 'GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ALBUM IT'S ALL A BLUR' and tell you to go listen to it and decide for yourself what it all means. It can mean anything you want.

