Bonnaroo Canceled Mid-Festival Due To Weather

Organizers have canceled this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival due to bad weather. The event was set to take place this weekend at the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.
The festival shared the following update on Friday (June 13th), "Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days. We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.
"We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let's start with the next steps.The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience.
"Some of your fellow campers' sites are in rough shape. The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We'd like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off
The Farm as soon as possible this evening.
"To do this, we ask that if your campsite is in good shape or if you're in an RV or pre-pitched accommodation, please consider spending the night with us and we'll start working to get you out of here safely tomorrow.
"We will continue to operate as usual in Outeroo including food vendors and all health and safety infrastructure.
"
We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision. Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit."
