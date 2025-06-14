Liam St. John Delivers 'Man Of The North' Title Song Video

Roots-rocker Liam St. John has shared a music video for his new single "Man Of The North", which is the title track and the first taste of his just announced debut album, which will be released by Big Loud Rock on September 5th.

Missing Piece Group sent over these details: The album arrives after months of teasing new singles, amassing over 80 million streams worldwide, as well as coast-to-coast touring including his debut at CMA Fest last week.

A Pacific Northwest native who has weathered a few storms and emerged on the other side, each track on Man Of The North digs deep into St. John's resilient roots through the lens of his raw, immediate, and vulnerable songwriting. He also shared today the album's gritty title track "Man Of The North," which kickstarts with a fiddle line straight out of the 1890s before ramshackle percussion, slippery slide guitar, and his powerful voice give the song a swaggering edge.

"One day in November of 2023, I sat down in my writing room as I always do, I closed my mind and opened my mouth and this is what came out: 'I'm cold and I'm haggard, I'm weathered and worn, I'm rough on the outside and inside I'm torn.' 'Man Of The North' was written that day. It glued all of the songs from the past four years together, and all of a sudden, I no longer had a bunch of individual songs, but a cohesive album about where I come from, who I come from, and what I come from."

At the crossroads of Americana and rock, Liam St. John commands his truest form by combining piercing and painfully true lyrics while delivering a captivating and electrifying performance with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude. Hailed as a "genre-fusing crooner [with] emphatic, striking style" (Holler), St. John has garnered millions of streams worldwide and dropped several chart-topping releases, including his 2021 breakout single "Dipped in Bleach." The Spokane-born, Nashville-based artist channels that same ferocity into every aspect of Man Of The North. He pushes harder than ever before, mining his rocky childhood, unpredictable 20s, and multiple deep relationships to turn in a truly staggering artistic statement.

"For four years, I had been writing songs that in one way or another addressed the roots of me," he continued. "Songs about my childhood, being raised by a single mother (not having a father figure). Songs that dig into my relationship with religion, and how it impacted my mental health. Songs that reveal my battles with depression and the ways I chose to cope with that, namely, alcohol and drug abuse. Songs that dig deep into my relationships - the good, the bad, and the ugly, and songs that try to paint a picture of the beautiful land I am from."

St. John first began teasing his forthcoming debut earlier this year when he unveiled "Devil in Disguise," a hauntingly personal track featuring Houndmouth that introduces the outlaw country and rollicking folk stylings that course throughout Man Of The North. It was followed shortly after by the high energy, toe-tapping "Greyhound Bus Blues," featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Molly Tuttle.

Instilled with the core values of strength and perseverance, toughness is one of many traits that has defined St. John throughout the countless trials he has endured. He is a star for all the dreamers, a guiding light for following the things that give you life even when all the signs are neon bright and emphatically suggesting to stop, turn around, and quit. That indomitable spirit makes its way into all of St. John's writing. Despite the intensity and passion he brings to the project, he still dashes plenty of his infectious humor and approachability into the album. Man Of The North is his rallying cry, a reminder of all that he's endured to make it as both a person and a songwriter.

Track Listing:

01) If I Were My Father

02) Believer

03) forefathers

04) Off The Rails

05) Trouble

06) Devil To Pay

07) Dipped In Bleach

08) Everything I Had

09) Sweet Like

10) Falling In Love

11) Landslide Over The Highway

12) Greyhound Bus Blues (feat. Molly Tuttle)

13) Devil In Disguise (feat. Houndmouth)

14) Stick To Your Guns

15) Man Of The North

16) Paul Revere

