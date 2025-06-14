As The Who ramp up for their farewell tour, frontman Roger Daltrey has another reason to celebrate. The legendary rocker was knighted this past week by King Charles.
The band shared the following: It's with the greatest pleasure we're delighted to announce that Sir Roger Daltrey CBE has been recognised with a Knighthood in HM The King's Birthday Honours.
It's richly deserved not just for his remarkable contribution to British music and culture for over half a century, but for the tens of millions of pounds that his relentless fundraising and brilliant live performances have generated for Teenage Cancer Trust among other causes.
Sir Roger is a true inspiration and we salute him and all the other honourees from the worlds of music and the creative arts for enriching our lives with their brilliant human artistry and achievements.
Roger said in a statement: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become. The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K."
Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Lead Tributes To Brian Wilson
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82
Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'- Bonnaroo Canceled Mid-Festival- The Who's Roger Daltrey Knighted- more
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set- All Time Low Deliver 'Suckerpunch' and Announce Fall Tour- more
Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES- Parker McCollum Reveals New Album Details- Russell Dickerson Releases 'Heard It In A Country Song'- more
WAR Reunite For Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction- BTS j-hope Recruits GloRilla For 'Killin' It Girl'- Doe Boy Teams With Fetty Wap For 'Lil Sexy' Video- more
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'
Converge and Coalesce Release Rare Live Record From CMBGs
Watch The Funeral Portrait's 'Evergreen' Video
Liam St. John Delivers 'Man Of The North' Title Song Video
Bonnaroo Canceled Mid-Festival Due To Weather
The Who's Roger Daltrey Knighted
The Cure Deliver 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Christopher Cross Classic Hit 'Ride Like The Wind' Receives A Music Video