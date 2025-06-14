The Who's Roger Daltrey Knighted

As The Who ramp up for their farewell tour, frontman Roger Daltrey has another reason to celebrate. The legendary rocker was knighted this past week by King Charles.

The band shared the following: It's with the greatest pleasure we're delighted to announce that Sir Roger Daltrey CBE has been recognised with a Knighthood in HM The King's Birthday Honours.

It's richly deserved not just for his remarkable contribution to British music and culture for over half a century, but for the tens of millions of pounds that his relentless fundraising and brilliant live performances have generated for Teenage Cancer Trust among other causes.

Sir Roger is a true inspiration and we salute him and all the other honourees from the worlds of music and the creative arts for enriching our lives with their brilliant human artistry and achievements.

Roger said in a statement: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become. The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K."

