Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert

Bruce Henne | 06-16-2025
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Orion", from the first of two recent shows in Philadelphia, PA.

The instrumental from the 1986 project was featured during the band's May 23 event at the city's Lincoln Financial Field, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies in the region.

The M72 World Tour continues with two shows in Santa Clara, CA on June 20 and 22.

Metallica is also sharing video of the "...And Justice For All" single, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from the Philadelphia event - watch both performances here

