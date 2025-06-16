Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Orion", from the first of two recent shows in Philadelphia, PA.
The instrumental from the 1986 project was featured during the band's May 23 event at the city's Lincoln Financial Field, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies in the region.
The M72 World Tour continues with two shows in Santa Clara, CA on June 20 and 22.
Metallica is also sharing video of the "...And Justice For All" single, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from the Philadelphia event - watch both performances here
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025
Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025
Metallica Share Classic Performance of 'Bleeding Me'
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'- Bonnaroo Canceled Mid-Festival- The Who's Roger Daltrey Knighted- more
Hear First Song From Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album 'Songbird'- Noah Cyrus Announces Album and North American Tour- John Morgan Tour- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief
Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour
Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming
The B-52s and Devo Launching Cosmic De-Evolution Tour
Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'
Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Hellfire' Video
Sloan Announce New Album 'Based on the Best Seller'
Laguna Reveal 'Live On The Line' Video