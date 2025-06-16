Singled Out: SORRYNOTSORRY's Foggy Like Bladerunner

Brooklyn-based duo SORRYNOTSORRY just released their new single "Foggy Like a Bladerunner", and to celebrate we asked Andres Cottin and Sam Dagnino to tell us about the track, which is the third single from their forthcoming debut album "The Other Side" Here is the story:
"Foggy Like a Bladerunner" began in the early stages of the band. We were starting to write these little song ideas-Sam with her bass, and I had my nylon acoustic. Eventually, I stumbled upon a little guitar riff that sounded like a cuatro. It reminded us of traditional Venezuelan music. Sam then started playing a groovy bass part that made it fit into a psych rock style and tied it all together.
On that day, there was an eerie orange hue in the sky, and the air felt heavy. Apparently, there was a very intense wildfire in Canada, and the smoke was clouding over NYC. It looked incredibly similar to Bladerunner, so we kept talking about it during our rehearsal.
The song we wrote was uplifting, about hope, about the road that has led us to where we are. It is a catchy and simple song, but we didn't have a title. So we made the same Bladerunner joke again, and it seemed to fit the song: "Foggy Like a Bladerunner."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
