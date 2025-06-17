Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery

Hatebreed have revealed that longtime guitarist Wayne Lozinak will be leaving their tour so that he can return to the United States to undergo surgery after a non-cancerous tumor was discovered in his brain.
The band shared, "On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.
"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma-a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne's diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.
"Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to Hatebreed as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time.
"Further updates will be shared as appropriate. Thank you for respecting Wayne's privacy as he begins this journey toward full health.
"@mattbachandmusic will be taking over touring guitar duties while bass will now be handled by Karl @firstbloodrules see you in the pit!
