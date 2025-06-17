Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", from the second of two recent shows in Philadelphia, PA. Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of its M72 World Tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans across the globe.
The song from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's May 25 event at the city's Lincoln Financial Field as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Produced by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, Metallica recorded "72 Seasons" at its HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, ahead of its release in 2023.
The group is also sharing video of a performance of the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" classic, "Whiplash", from the second Philadelphia event. Get more tour details and watch both performances from Philadelphia here
Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025
Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery
Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride
Watch All Time Low Live Rock 'SUCKERPUNCH' At Warped Tour Launch
Jack White Unveils Surprise Video Starring John C. Reilly
Watch Killswitch Engage's 'Aftermath' Video
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer
Warped Tour Share Recap For Washington D.C. Kickoff
The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set