.

Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

Bruce Henne | 06-17-2025
Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", from the second of two recent shows in Philadelphia, PA. Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of its M72 World Tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans across the globe.

The song from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's May 25 event at the city's Lincoln Financial Field as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Produced by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, Metallica recorded "72 Seasons" at its HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, ahead of its release in 2023.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" classic, "Whiplash", from the second Philadelphia event. Get more tour details and watch both performances from Philadelphia here

Related Stories
Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert

Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025

Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From Sonic Temple 2025

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more

Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more

Day In Country

Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more

Reviews

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery

Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride

Watch All Time Low Live Rock 'SUCKERPUNCH' At Warped Tour Launch

Jack White Unveils Surprise Video Starring John C. Reilly

Watch Killswitch Engage's 'Aftermath' Video

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer

Warped Tour Share Recap For Washington D.C. Kickoff

The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set