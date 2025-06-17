Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", from the second of two recent shows in Philadelphia, PA. Metallica is currently in the midst of the third year of its M72 World Tour, which has seen the band play to more than three million fans across the globe.

The song from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's May 25 event at the city's Lincoln Financial Field as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Produced by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, Metallica recorded "72 Seasons" at its HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, ahead of its release in 2023.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" classic, "Whiplash", from the second Philadelphia event. Get more tour details and watch both performances from Philadelphia here

