Watch All Time Low Live Rock 'SUCKERPUNCH' At Warped Tour Launch

06-17-2025
All Time Low have shared video of their performance of their brand new single "SUCKERPUNCH" from the Washington D.C. launch of the Warped Tour, which returned this to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The band launched their performance with Different Drummers marching band and the American University Cheer Team-turning the stage into a vibrant celebration of self-expression. "We want to make this a celebration of everyone," frontman Alex Gaskarth told the crowd.

That wasn't the only special surprise that the band had instore for fans. They also brought out I Prevail, The Paradox, Four Year Strong, and Mayday Parade as guests during their set. Watch the video below:

