All Time Low have shared video of their performance of their brand new single "SUCKERPUNCH" from the Washington D.C. launch of the Warped Tour, which returned this to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
The band launched their performance with Different Drummers marching band and the American University Cheer Team-turning the stage into a vibrant celebration of self-expression. "We want to make this a celebration of everyone," frontman Alex Gaskarth told the crowd.
That wasn't the only special surprise that the band had instore for fans. They also brought out I Prevail, The Paradox, Four Year Strong, and Mayday Parade as guests during their set. Watch the video below:
Mayday Parade Announce Fall Tour With All Time Low
All Time Low Deliver 'Suckerpunch' and Announce Fall Tour
Warped Tour Adds Hawthorne Heights, All Time Low And More
All Time Low and I Prevail Team For 'I Hate This Song'
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery
Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride
Watch All Time Low Live Rock 'SUCKERPUNCH' At Warped Tour Launch
Jack White Unveils Surprise Video Starring John C. Reilly
Watch Killswitch Engage's 'Aftermath' Video
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer
Warped Tour Share Recap For Washington D.C. Kickoff
The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set