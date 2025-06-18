Danko Jones Announce New Album 'Leo Rising'

Danko Jones have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Leo Rising," which was produced by long‑time collaborator Eric Ratz, on November 21st. C Squared Music sent over the following details:

Following the rabid reception to opening salvo "What You Need" and party‑starting anthem "Everyday Is Saturday Night", Leo Rising turns the dial past eleven with razor‑sharp riffs, thunderous rhythms and fist‑pumping hooks. Guitar legend Marty Friedman (Megadeth, Cacophony) makes a blistering guest appearance on future single "Diamond in the Rough," while other stand‑outs - from the priapic swagger of "Hot Fox" to the roof‑rattling "It's a Celebration" - prove Danko Jones are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

"I like the routine of recording, touring, writing, repeat - I can do that till I'm dead," grins front‑man Danko Jones and adds "It may sound boring, but it's so hard for a band to achieve. I don't take this lightly. Also, it's a page out of the Motorhead handbook so it works! Leo Rising is another serving of peerless hard‑rock: bass, drums, guitar, vocals, no frills. Roll the windows down and crank it."

John Calabrese laid down bass tracks from Finland, Rich Knox flew to Toronto to record drums, and Danko worked with producer Eric Ratz in the same city to capture vocals and guitars. Despite recording separately once again, the band's chemistry is unmistakable. The result is pure Danko Jones: tight, loud, and built for the stage. Leo Rising may be their most electrifying and uplifting record yet - a jolt of high-octane rock made for packed clubs, open highways, and everything in between.

Leo Rising - Track List

1 - What You Need

2 - Diamond In The Rough

3 - Everyday Is Saturday Night

4 - I Love It Louder

5 - I'm Going Blind

6 - Hot Fox

7 - It's A Celebration

8 - Pretty Stuff

9 - Gotta Let It go

10 - I Can't Stop

11 - Too Slick For Love

