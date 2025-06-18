Danko Jones Announce New Album 'Leo Rising'

Danko Jones have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Leo Rising," which was produced by long‑time collaborator Eric Ratz, on November 21st. C Squared Music sent over the following details:
Following the rabid reception to opening salvo "What You Need" and party‑starting anthem "Everyday Is Saturday Night", Leo Rising turns the dial past eleven with razor‑sharp riffs, thunderous rhythms and fist‑pumping hooks. Guitar legend Marty Friedman (Megadeth, Cacophony) makes a blistering guest appearance on future single "Diamond in the Rough," while other stand‑outs - from the priapic swagger of "Hot Fox" to the roof‑rattling "It's a Celebration" - prove Danko Jones are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.
"I like the routine of recording, touring, writing, repeat - I can do that till I'm dead," grins front‑man Danko Jones and adds "It may sound boring, but it's so hard for a band to achieve. I don't take this lightly. Also, it's a page out of the Motorhead handbook so it works! Leo Rising is another serving of peerless hard‑rock: bass, drums, guitar, vocals, no frills. Roll the windows down and crank it."
John Calabrese laid down bass tracks from Finland, Rich Knox flew to Toronto to record drums, and Danko worked with producer Eric Ratz in the same city to capture vocals and guitars. Despite recording separately once again, the band's chemistry is unmistakable. The result is pure Danko Jones: tight, loud, and built for the stage. Leo Rising may be their most electrifying and uplifting record yet - a jolt of high-octane rock made for packed clubs, open highways, and everything in between.
Leo Rising - Track List
1 - What You Need
2 - Diamond In The Rough
3 - Everyday Is Saturday Night
4 - I Love It Louder
5 - I'm Going Blind
6 - Hot Fox
7 - It's A Celebration
8 - Pretty Stuff
9 - Gotta Let It go
10 - I Can't Stop
11 - Too Slick For Love
Danko Jones Declare 'Everyday Is Saturday Night' With New Video
Danko Jones Offer Up 'What You Need'
New Danko Jones Music On The Way under PERCEPTION Deal
Danko Jones Stream Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Major League Reunites To Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Debut Album The Truth Is
ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released
Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'
Filter's Richard Patrick Guests On New Episode Of 'INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison'
Marshall Crenshaw Previews 'From The Hellhole' With 'Move Now'
Danko Jones Announce New Album 'Leo Rising'
Watch We Are Scientists' Brand New 'What You Want Is Gone' Video