Filter's Richard Patrick Guests On New Episode Of 'INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison'

Billy Morrison took to social media to share the news that he will be joined by Filter's Richard Patrick for a new episode of his SiriusXM show influenced, which premieres tonight (June 18th).

"He shared the following details: A brand new episode of INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison airs on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard, SiriusXM Ch. 38 this Wed (6/18) 9p ET/6p PT

"Billy welcomes special guest, Richard Patrick of the band Filter to talk musical influences, career-defining moments, and more. Rebroadcasts (ET): Fri (6/20) 12a; Sun (6/22) 12p; Mon (6/23) 6a Or hear anytime in the SiriusXM App, search 'Influenced.'"

Related Stories

Solitary Aim For Metallica Black Album Vibe With 'Filtering Hindsight'

Shallow Side Recruit Elias Soriano For 'Filters'

Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000

Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video

News > Filter