Jack Bruce 'Harmony Row' 2CD/2Blu-ray Box Set Coming This Month

Jack Bruce "Harmony Row" 2CD/2Blu-ray Box Set is set to be released on June 27, 2025. Glass Onyon sent over these details: The album was released in July 1971 and followed his successful and influential album 'Songs for a Tailor'.

Once again, Jack's intention was to make a record distinctly diverse from the music he had recorded with Cream, and 'Harmony Row' expanded even further on the musical palate he explored on 'Songs for a Tailor' featuring compositions which drew stylistically on jazz, folk, classical, rock and Eastern musical influences.

Joining the recording sessions at London's Command Studios were guitarist Chris Spedding and drummer John Marshall, with Jack singing and playing piano, organ, bass guitar and cello. 'Harmony Row' was highly acclaimed upon its release and is now rightly regarded as a masterpiece and one of Jack's seminal works.

This box set edition of this special album features the original 1971 album mix (newly remastered from the original master tapes), along with wonderful new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes of the album by Stephen W Tayler (from the original 16-track master tapes) and previously unreleased session out-takes and demos. The set also includes a marvellous performance in 1971 by Jack and a band featuring Graham Bond (organ, vocals), Chris Spedding & John Marshall for the Granada TV show Out Front and a documentary on Jack made for the German TV series Swing In, first broadcast in 1972. It also features an illustrated book with a new essay by Sid Smith and is the definitive version of this classic album.

TRACK LISTING

DISC ONE

Harmony Row

The original mix remastered

1 Can You Follow?

2 Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice)

3 You Burned the Tables On Me

4 There's a Forest

5 Morning Story

6 Folk Song

7 Smiles and Grins

8 Post War

9 A Letter of Thanks

10 Victoria Sage

11 The Consul at Sunset

Bonus tracks

12 Green Hills (Can You Follow?)

13 There's a Forest (first take)

14 You Burned the tables on Me (Electric Piano version)

15 Can You Follow? (first take)

DISC TWO

Harmony Row

The new stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler

1 Can You Follow?

2 Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice)

3 You Burned the Tables On Me

4 There's a Forest

5 Morning Story

6 Folk Song

7 Smiles and Grins

8 Post War

9 A Letter of Thanks

10 Victoria Sage

11 The Consul at Sunset

Bonus tracks

12 Riffs (Take 14)

13 Smiles and Grins (Olympic Studios demo)

14 A Letter of Thanks (Olympic Studios demo)

15 End Piece

DISC THREE

BLU-RAY - Harmony Row

96 kHz / 24-bit new 5.1 Surround Sound & stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler

1 Can You Follow?

2 Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice)

3 You Burned the Tables On Me

4 There's a Forest

5 Morning Story

6 Folk Song

7 Smiles and Grins

8 Post War

9 A Letter of Thanks

10 Victoria Sage

11 The Consul at Sunset

Bonus tracks

12 Riffs (Take 14)

13 Smiles and Grins (Olympic Studios demo)

14 A Letter of Thanks (Olympic Studios demo)

15 End Piece

DISC FOUR

BLU-RAY - Jack Bruce & Friends: Out Front -

Granada TV 1971

1 Smiles & Grins

2 A Letter of Thanks

3 Folk Song

4 Powerhouse Sod

5 You Burned the Tables On Me

Swing In WDR TV 1972

6 You Burned the Tables On Me

7 Theme for an Imaginary Western

8 Politician

9 Rope Ladder to the Moon

10 Folk Song

