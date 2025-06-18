Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released

A trailer has been released for the global livestream of Ozzy Osbourne's final concert, "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow", which will be taking place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on July 5th.
The special event will not only feature Ozzy's final live performance, he will be reuniting with the original lineup of Black Sabbath for the concert that will feature a number of special guests including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Anthrax, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alice In Chains, Guns N' Roses, Rival Sons, Tool, Mastodon, Lamb Of God, Halestorm and more.
According to the event page, the Livestream will give fans that purchase the ability "to watch the entire Back to the Beginning event starting July 5th at 3:00pm BST, 10:00am EDT, 7:00am PDT
"VOD Replay access to rewatch the entire event - VOD available from July 5th shortly after event conclusion until July 7th at 3:00pm BST, 10:00am EDT, 7:00am PDT"
Watch the trailer below and find more details here
