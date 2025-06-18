Singled Out: goodheart's Stuck In A Cloud

Indie artist goodheart just released the new single and accompanying music video entitled "Stuck in a Cloud", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote "Stuck in a Cloud" on a day (actually it was more like a week) when I'd been home alone a little too long. It was one of those stretches where time loses its meaning and you don't quite feel sad, more like 'meh', and you also haven't put on pants with buttons in a while, you know? I was meant to be working on another song but kept hitting a wall, so I took a detour and made this one up instead. Ironically, it came together pretty fast.

Production-wise, this song was originally supposed to be a soft, moody, acoustic thing to match the rest of my EP. But when I was in the studio, Connor (drums) and David (engineer, mixer) took my demo and just played these upbeat, driving drums with it and it just worked. I think we got the whole thing in 3 takes or something like that. And then back in my home studio where I produce, Ryan (bass) came up with this bouncy bass line that made the whole thing feel like it had somewhere to go. I produced the rest of the song just adding guitar lines from both Mitch (lead guitarist) and I, keeping the core idea intact but letting the energy build outward into more of an indie rock feel.

Lyrically, I liked playing with how it teeters between big existential questions and small daily moments, like doomscrolling. That blend of the mundane and the cosmic feels honest to me, and there's also something funny about the drama of it. We don't usually spiral while climbing a mountain at sunset. It's usually while staring at the ceiling above the bed..

Stuck in a Cloud is one of the more upbeat tracks off my debut EP Blue and Other Colours, a 5-song project that explores different shades of sadness. Each song has its own emotional flavour -- this one's apathy with a splash of caffeine.

