First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced

The return of the Warped Tour kicked off last week in Washington D.C., the first of the special shows launched this year to celebrate the beloved festival's 30th anniversary. Organizers have now revealed that the tour will return next year.

Fans wondering if the Warped Tour will live on past this year's 30th anniversary return, had their question answered after organizers announced the 2026 Washington D.C.

They shared via social media, "let's run it back next year?! same time, same

spot i presale starts this friday, 6|20 at 9 AM PST /12 PM EST presale includes an exclusive pin with ur passes, get urs now".

The 2025 edition launched last weekend at the RFK Festival Grounds and Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman shared of the event, "Warped Tour has always been more than just a music festival. It's a family and community that's grown together since 1995.

"This weekend felt like a giant reunion for our entire Warped community, coming together to reminisce on the early days of the tour. There was something truly special about sharing those memories, the stories, the music, and the spirit that made Warped what it is today.

"The energy for our 30th anniversary kickoff was electric and genuinely surreal. I'm grateful to Steve Van Doren for his support and dedication to the culture, and to our new partner Insomniac, whose passion and expertise helped bring the tour back to life and set the stage for this exciting new chapter.

"We can't wait to keep the momentum going next month in Long Beach and again in Orlando this November."

As Kevin said, the tour will next hit Long Beach, Ca on July 26th and 27th, followed by Orlando, FL on November 15th and 16th.

