John Fogerty Shares New Version Of 'Up Around The Bend'

Bruce Henne | 06-19-2025
(hennemusic) John Fogerty is streaming a lyric video for his re-recorded version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Up Around The Bend." The 1970 hit from "Cosmo's Factory" is one of a 20-track collection, "Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years", that features newly-recorded versions of Fogerty's most-beloved songs.

Due August 22 via Concord, "Legacy" was produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, who along with son Tyler - perform throughout the album, recorded with Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone.

For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking CCR catalog - a milestone decades in the making. With "Legacy", he offers fresh takes on the music that continues to define American rock, recorded with renewed energy and a deep sense of purpose as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

"For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," says Fogerty. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that-of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."

Stream the new lyric video for "Up Around The Bend" here

News > John Fogerty

