Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a recent show in Landover, MD. The band is also sharing video of a performance of the 2023 "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the Maryland event.
The fifth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the May 28 event at the city's Northwest Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica recently shared news that "The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies. The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.
Get more tour details and stream live video performances from Landover here
Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly
Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour
Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today
Peter Bjorn and John's Peter Moren Shares New SunYears Song
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced
Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'
ASIA Ink New Deal With Frontiers Music
Steve Perry Thanks Fans For Successful Charity Auction