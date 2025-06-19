.

Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

Bruce Henne | 06-19-2025
Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a recent show in Landover, MD. The band is also sharing video of a performance of the 2023 "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the Maryland event.

The fifth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the May 28 event at the city's Northwest Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica recently shared news that "The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies. The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.

Get more tour details and stream live video performances from Landover here

Related Stories
Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

Metallica Rock 'Fade to Black' In Philly

Metallica Share 'Orion' Performance From Philadelphia Concert

Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' From Sonic Temple 2025

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more

Day In Country

Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more

Reviews

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour

Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today

Peter Bjorn and John's Peter Moren Shares New SunYears Song

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming

First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced

Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'

ASIA Ink New Deal With Frontiers Music

Steve Perry Thanks Fans For Successful Charity Auction