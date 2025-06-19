Metallica Stream Maryland Performance Of 'Sad But True'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a recent show in Landover, MD. The band is also sharing video of a performance of the 2023 "72 Seasons" single, "If Darkness Had A Son", from the Maryland event.

The fifth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the May 28 event at the city's Northwest Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica recently shared news that "The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies. The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.

Get more tour details and stream live video performances from Landover here

