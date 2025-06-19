Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming

AXS TV have announced that they will be broadcasting a special marathon of former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar's "Rock & Rock Road Trip" later this month and have shared a trailer.
The network had this to say about the special broadcast, ""Hit the road with Sammy Hagar and his rockstar friends with the 'Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar' marathon.
"Join the Red Rocker for backstage stories, unforgettable jam sessions and exclusive moments with some of the biggest names in music. Premieres June 28th - 29th on AXS TV!"
