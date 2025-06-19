Singled Out: CARSEX's 'Landmine'

CARSEX recently released their new single and video "Landmine" and to celebrate frontman Nigel Burk and video director Chris Micheal tell us about the song and visual. Here is the story:

Nigel: "Landmine' is a follow-up to our song "Your Lesson", which delved into succumbing to various forms of temptation and how we're taught to fear divine retribution if we fall prey to these desires.

"Landmine" takes it a step further - it's akin to a bad acid trip where everything is distorted... You come to the realization that there is no absolution and you're going to burn anyway. It's like walking through a field of landmines - you're going to blow up, no matter what you do.

Chris I teamed up with my buddies in CARSEX to bring their video "Landmine" to life. This track's a banger, and I was honored to storyboard and shoot it. The concept dives into the effects of an acid trip: The cool blue colors for the initial calm, then harsh reds and awkward angles take over as the hallucinations hit. We swapped the mic for a grenade to push the hallucinatory theme further." He continues: "We were under red and blue lighting for hours so long we actually thought we were tripping.... Some of the guys swore the colors were shifting and moving. Everything about the shoot stayed true to the theme: chaos, distortion, and the constant threat of land mines."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

