Legendary Journey frontman Steve Perry has thanks fans for their response to his charity auction featuring items from his personal achieves that raised $215,000 for Altadena fire victims via Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.
Steve shared via social media, "I'm truly appreciative of the incredible support for this charity auction. It means the world to me to see these personal pieces, many of which carry deep memories from different chapters of my life, find new homes while helping a cause that matters so deeply to me.
"I started this auction as a way to give back, and the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. I'm beyond grateful to everyone who participated, placed bids, shared the word, and supported the mission. Your generosity and kindness have turned this into something truly special.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And who knows... maybe I'll dig a little deeper into the vault and do this again sometime."
Steve Perry Thanks Fans For Successful Charity Auction