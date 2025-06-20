Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton

Motley Crue have teamed up with country music legend Dolly Parton for brand new rendition of their classic power ballad "Home Sweet Home" which is a highlight from their just announced "From The Beginning", a singles collection that will released on September 12, 2025, the same day the band kicks off their show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.

Jensen Communications sent over the following details: From The Beginning is Motley Crue's definitive compilation and traces the band's storied career from their start on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their current status as global rock titans. The album includes a stunning new version of the band's revered classic, "Home Sweet Home," reimagined as a heartfelt duet with none other than globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton that is out everywhere now.

Bringing together two giants of American music, the new rendition of "Home Sweet Home" feat. Dolly Parton offers a powerful twist on the 1985 hit. To drive home the song's positive message of hope, a portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of Motley Crue. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The members of Motley Crue shared in a joint statement, "'Home Sweet Home' was first released in 1985 as a single from our Theatre Of Pain album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn't be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Home Sweet Home' in this special way, and we're excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Motley fans around the world."

The members add, "That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you'll enjoy 'Home Sweet Home' featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it."

Dolly Parton offered, "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Motley Crue's 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home'. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."

Watch the official video for the track which pays homage to the classic original video for the song from 1985, below:

