Singled Out: Little Falls Trophy's Vintage

Little Falls Trophy just released their new album "Rehashed" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Doug Albregts to tell us about the song "Vintage" Here is the story:

"Vintage" came from a pretty raw place. I was dealing with a lot of anxiety and self-doubt, and the song just kind of unraveled from there. "We've come to pray" wasn't about religion, really-it was more about trying to stay present when your mind's going a hundred different directions. The lyrics are a little out there, but that's how it felt-disconnected, mystical, emotional. That chorus, "We lock it down, we hold our ground, we care," became this grounding thing for me. Almost like a mantra. I wasn't writing it for anyone else at first-I was just trying to find something honest for me.

Recording it took a while. I kept circling back to it, trying to get the emotion right without overthinking it. I love some of the heavenly, universal sounds that drive the emotion of the song. It certainly was cathartic for me in many ways as it brought up stuff I hadn't really dealt with. In the end, the song became about pushing through fear, and finding some kind of peace or clarity on the other side. It's not polished or perfect, but that's the point. It's me, working through it in real time.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

