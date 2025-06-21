Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'

Chris Adler (Lamb of God, Megadeth) makes a special guest appearance on "Anew" the brand new single from Tonic Breed, the project led by Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Patrik K. Svendsen.

The track comes from Tonic Breed's forthcoming album that will also feature guest appearances from Dirk Verbeuren ( Megadeth ), Bjorn Strid ( Soilwork ), and Michael Gilbert ( Flotsam and Jetsam).

Adler had this to say about the new song, "I was quite curious when I got an email - and some riffs - from Patrik. He's done some cool sh*t and I was flattered to be on his radar... I researched it for a minute and agreed. We did have to take a minute to both feel good about what this would be - meaning I beat up his song like a f***ing Rocky movie - but I knew it had the parts and strength. It's been a privilege to work with Patrik. Humbling. You'll know what I mean when you hear it."

Svendsen added "I originally sent over a rough demo of the song, a storm of riffs strung together with placeholder drums and a suggested structure. We worked together on a new structure for the song, and Chris took the lead on shaping it into something far more unique and effective than my original draft. To me, this is the most Lamb of God-style drumming I've heard from Chris since he was in Lamb of God."

Related Stories

Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'

News > Tonic Breed