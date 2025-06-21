Enuff Z'nuff Preview New Album With 'Heavy Metal' Video

Enuff Z'nuff have shared a music video for their new track "Heavy Metal", which is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album "XTRA CHERRIES", that is set to be released on July 25th.
Now fronted by founding bass player Chip Z'nuff, the new album features some special guest appearances from Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, original Journey vocalist Robert Fleischman and current Journey guitarist Neal Schon, Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler (on the CD only), Steve Stevens, and Gunnar Nelson.
According to the announcement, the closing track, "Shine," features Fleischman, Schon, and original lead vocalist/guitarist/co-founder Donnie Vie, who hasn't sung with the band since 2013. Also, late original guitarist Derek Frigo-who passed in 2004--makes an appearance thanks to an old demo of "You Make Me Wanna Lie," which also features a new vocal recording by Robin Zander of Cheap Trick.
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'- Scotty McCreery Expands 'Seasons Change' With New Platinum Edition- more
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video- Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video- Narada Michael Walden Pays Tribute To Sly Stone- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
The Cranberries Plot Special Releases For 30th Anniversary Of 'No Need To Argue'
Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer
FM Launching Their Brotherhood UK Tour
Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'
Nervosa 'Smashing Heads' With New Song