Enuff Z'nuff Preview New Album With 'Heavy Metal' Video

Enuff Z'nuff have shared a music video for their new track "Heavy Metal", which is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album "XTRA CHERRIES", that is set to be released on July 25th.

Now fronted by founding bass player Chip Z'nuff, the new album features some special guest appearances from Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, original Journey vocalist Robert Fleischman and current Journey guitarist Neal Schon, Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler (on the CD only), Steve Stevens, and Gunnar Nelson.

According to the announcement, the closing track, "Shine," features Fleischman, Schon, and original lead vocalist/guitarist/co-founder Donnie Vie, who hasn't sung with the band since 2013. Also, late original guitarist Derek Frigo-who passed in 2004--makes an appearance thanks to an old demo of "You Make Me Wanna Lie," which also features a new vocal recording by Robin Zander of Cheap Trick.

