The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings Set For Special Release

13 unreleased live performances featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd have been uncovered and will be released as "The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings", with a special vinyl version for the "The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake", graphic novel package.
The Syndicate shared these details: June 20, 1980. A day that changed comedy forever. With the release of The Blues Brothers, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd unleashed a film that would thrill and entertain generations with their Mission From God. Now, exactly 45 years later, Z2 has partnered with the Aykroyd and Belushi families and estate to deliver the sequel to that film in the original graphic novel, The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake.
Uncovered by the late Judy Belushi Pisano, this series of unreleased recordings is a rare musical glimpse at Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues at the height of their blues powers. Belushi and Aykroyd blast through a 13-song set with some of the greatest musicians who ever lived. The gang is all here, as Blues Brothers legends Matt "Guitar" Murphy, Steve "The Colonel" Cropper, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Paul "The Shiv" Shaffer, Lou "Blue Lou" Marini, Tom "Bones" Malone, Alan "Mr. Fabulous" Rubin, Steve "GETDWA" Jordan, and Tom "Triple Scale" Scott show why this band is timeless. The album features unheard versions of blues classics including "Hey Bartender," "Rubber Biscuit," and "Green Onions." This album will be available exclusively as a Royal Blue-colored vinyl release, packaged with THE BLUES BROTHERS: THE ESCAPE OF JOLIET JAKE.
Here's a peek at the 13 unreleased tracks featured on The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings Royal Blue Vinyl LP:
SIDE A
1. "Welcome"
2. "Flip, Flop & Fly"
3."Hey Bartender"
4. "Messin' With The Kid"
5. "(I Got Everything I Need) Almost"
6. "Rubber Biscuit"
7. "Shot Gun Blues"
SIDE B
8. "I Don't Know"
9. "Groove Me"
10. "Excusez Moi Mon Cherie"
11. "Soul Man"
12. "B Movie Box Car Blues"
13. "Green Onions"
The Blues Brothers First Graphic Novel Set For Release
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'- Scotty McCreery Expands 'Seasons Change' With New Platinum Edition- more
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video- Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video- Narada Michael Walden Pays Tribute To Sly Stone- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
The Cranberries Plot Special Releases For 30th Anniversary Of 'No Need To Argue'
Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer
FM Launching Their Brotherhood UK Tour
Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'
Nervosa 'Smashing Heads' With New Song