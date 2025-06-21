The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings Set For Special Release

13 unreleased live performances featuring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd have been uncovered and will be released as "The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings", with a special vinyl version for the "The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake", graphic novel package.

The Syndicate shared these details: June 20, 1980. A day that changed comedy forever. With the release of The Blues Brothers, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd unleashed a film that would thrill and entertain generations with their Mission From God. Now, exactly 45 years later, Z2 has partnered with the Aykroyd and Belushi families and estate to deliver the sequel to that film in the original graphic novel, The Blues Brothers: The Escape Of Joliet Jake.

Uncovered by the late Judy Belushi Pisano, this series of unreleased recordings is a rare musical glimpse at Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues at the height of their blues powers. Belushi and Aykroyd blast through a 13-song set with some of the greatest musicians who ever lived. The gang is all here, as Blues Brothers legends Matt "Guitar" Murphy, Steve "The Colonel" Cropper, Donald "Duck" Dunn, Paul "The Shiv" Shaffer, Lou "Blue Lou" Marini, Tom "Bones" Malone, Alan "Mr. Fabulous" Rubin, Steve "GETDWA" Jordan, and Tom "Triple Scale" Scott show why this band is timeless. The album features unheard versions of blues classics including "Hey Bartender," "Rubber Biscuit," and "Green Onions." This album will be available exclusively as a Royal Blue-colored vinyl release, packaged with THE BLUES BROTHERS: THE ESCAPE OF JOLIET JAKE.

Here's a peek at the 13 unreleased tracks featured on The Blues Brothers: The Lost Recordings Royal Blue Vinyl LP:

SIDE A

1. "Welcome"

2. "Flip, Flop & Fly"

3."Hey Bartender"

4. "Messin' With The Kid"

5. "(I Got Everything I Need) Almost"

6. "Rubber Biscuit"

7. "Shot Gun Blues"

SIDE B

8. "I Don't Know"

9. "Groove Me"

10. "Excusez Moi Mon Cherie"

11. "Soul Man"

12. "B Movie Box Car Blues"

13. "Green Onions"

